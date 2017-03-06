BRIEF-Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for February 2017

March 6 Patterson-uti Energy Inc

* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for February 2017

* Patterson-UTI Energy - For two months ended February 28, 2017, had an average of 78 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - For month of February 2017, company had an average of 80 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada