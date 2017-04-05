BRIEF-Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for March 2017

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 5 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for march 2017
* Patterson-UTI Energy - for month of March 2017, company had an average of 88 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada
* Patterson-UTI Energy - for 3 months ended March 31, 2017, company had an average of 81 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.