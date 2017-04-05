BRIEF-Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for March 2017

April 5 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for march 2017

* Patterson-UTI Energy - for month of March 2017, company had an average of 88 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada

* Patterson-UTI Energy - for 3 months ended March 31, 2017, company had an average of 81 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada