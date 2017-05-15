BRIEF-Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

May 15 Paulson & Co Inc:
* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision
Blizzard Inc - sec filing
* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Hewlett Packard
Enterprise Co
* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Ebay Inc by 24.3
percent to 471,200 shares
* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Mylan NV by 16.2
percent to 17.3 million shares
* Paulson & Co Inc - change in holdings are as of March 31,
2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31,
2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQqvcc)