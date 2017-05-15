版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon, Arconic - SEC filing

May 15 Paulson & Co Inc :

* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon of 5,500 shares - SEC filing

* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake of 983,300 shares in Arconic Inc

* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake of 78,101 shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Paulson & Co Inc ups share stake in Glaxosmithkline PLC by 40.2 percent to 415,100 Sponsored ADR

* Paulson & Co Inc - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQqvcc)
