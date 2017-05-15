BRIEF-Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Dish Network, Monsanto

May 15 Paulson & Co Inc
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake of 3.5 million shares
in Dish Network Corp
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake of 35,500 shares in
Monsanto Co - sec filing
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake of 4.1 million shares
in T Mobile US Inc
* Paulson & Co Inc ups share stake in Pfizer Inc by 15.7
percent to 407,500 shares
* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by 48.4
percent to 11,200 shares of class c capital stock
* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Biogen Inc by 66.9
percent to 17,300 shares
* Paulson & Co Inc cuts share stake in Allergan PLC by 17.2
percent to 2.94 million shares
* Paulson & Co Inc - change in holdings are as of march 31,
2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31,
2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQh38R)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQqvcc)