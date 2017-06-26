BRIEF-Paulson & Co reports 6.3 pct stake in Valeant as of June 14

June 26 Paulson & Co. Inc:

* Paulson & Co. Inc reports 6.3 pct stake in Valeant as of June 14 - SEC filing

* Paulson & Co says acquired the securities of Valeant on belief that securities, when acquired, were "undervalued" ‍​ ‍​

* Paulson & Co - stake in Valeant excludes cash-settled swaps representing economic exposure comparable to 862,500 additional shares of common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2rUDJGQ)