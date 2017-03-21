版本:
2017年 3月 21日

BRIEF-PAVmed names Dennis M. McGrath as chief financial officer

March 21 PAVmed Inc

* PAVmed Inc names medical device industry veteran Dennis M. McGrath as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
