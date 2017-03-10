版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pax Anlage: Basler Leben publishes prospectus for public purchase offer

March 10 Pax Anlage AG:

* Basler Leben AG publishes prospectus for the public purchase offer for all shares of Pax Anlage AG

* Board of directors has thoroughly examined the public offer and is of fairness opinion on the financial assessment adequacy of the offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
