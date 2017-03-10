BRIEF-Pax Anlage FY consolidated profit up at CHF 14.1 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
March 10 Pax Anlage AG:
* Compared to the previous year, the company increased its 2016 consolidated profit by 29.3 percent to 14.1 million Swiss francs ($13.93 million)
* FY income from the sale of properties with an ownership interest of 2016 increased by 4.7 percent to 95.2 million Swiss francs (2015: 90.9 million francs)
* Waives a dividend proposal to the general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.