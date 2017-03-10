BRIEF-Pax Anlage FY consolidated profit up at CHF 14.1 mln

March 10 Pax Anlage AG:

* Compared to the previous year, the company increased its 2016 consolidated profit by 29.3 percent to 14.1 million Swiss francs ($13.93 million)

* FY income from the sale of properties with an ownership interest of 2016 increased by 4.7 percent to 95.2 million Swiss francs (2015: 90.9 million francs)

* Waives a dividend proposal to the general meeting