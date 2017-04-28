版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pax Anlage says Paul-Henri Guinand appointed CEO

April 28 Pax Anlage AG:

* Paul-Henri Guinand is the new CEO of Pax Anlage AG. Franz Rutzer withdraws from his function

* Guinand will assume office on 1 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
