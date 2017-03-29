BRIEF-Paychex reports Q3 earnings per share $0.56

March 29 Paychex Inc-
* Paychex Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $795.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $799 million
* Paychex Inc qtrly total service revenue increased 6% to
$782.6 million
* Sees 2017 payroll service revenue is anticipated to
increase in range of 3% to 4%
* Paychex Inc qtrly payroll service revenue increased 2% to
$446.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56
* Paychex Inc qtrly human resource services revenue
increased 12% to $336.0 million
* Sees 2017 total service revenue is expected to increase in
range of 7% to 8%
* Paychex - 2017 net income (gaap basis) anticipated to
increase approximately 7% and adjusted net income (non-gaap)
anticipated to increase approximately 8%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2017 hrs revenue is anticipated to increase in range of
12% to 14%
