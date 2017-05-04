BRIEF-Paylocity sees FY 2017 revenue $297 mln to $298 mln

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Paylocity Holding Corp:
* Paylocity announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $90.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.1 million
* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.02
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.59
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $73.1 million to $74.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $297 million to $298 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Paylocity Holding Corp sees q4 total revenue is expected to be in range of $73.1 million to $74.1 million
* Paylocity Holding Corp sees q4 2017 non-GAAP net income is expected to be in range of $0.0 million to $1.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share
* Paylocity Holding Corp sees fiscal year 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $297.0 million to $298.0 million
* Paylocity Holding Corp sees fiscal year 2017 non-GAAP net income is expected to be in range of $31.0 million to $32.0 million, or $0.57 to $0.59 per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $75.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $297.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
