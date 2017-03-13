版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一

BRIEF-Payment Data Systems announces intent to acquire Singular Payments

March 13 Payment Data Systems Inc-

* Payment Data Systems Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Singular Payments, Llc

* Payment Data Systems announces intent to acquire Singular Payments, Llc

* Singular Payments has agreed to work with payment data systems on an exclusive basis until transaction is consummated or terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
