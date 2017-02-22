版本:
BRIEF-Payment Data Systems says total dollars processed for Q4 exceeded $735.0 mln

Feb 22 Payment Data Systems Inc

* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Payment Data Systems Inc - total dollars processed for Q4 of 2016 exceeded $735.0 million

* Payment Data Systems Inc - ACH transaction processing volumes for 2016 decreased 14 pct compared to 2015

* Payment Data Systems Inc - credit card processing volumes for 2016, down 5 pct compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
