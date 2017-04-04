BRIEF-PayPal and Visa extend partnership to accelerate adoption of digital and mobile payments across Asia Pacific

April 4 PayPal Holdings Inc

* PayPal and Visa extend partnership to accelerate adoption of digital and mobile payments across Asia Pacific

* Visa Inc - Partnership expands use of PayPal to retailers that accept Visa in physical locations

* Visa Inc - PayPal and Visa will "work together to expand access to enable use of electronic payments in emerging markets in Asia Pacific region"

* Visa - To provide option for PayPal to leverage Visa direct, allowing PayPal customers to move funds to Visa accounts in real time across multiple markets