BRIEF-PayPal and Visa extend partnership to accelerate adoption of digital and mobile payments across Asia Pacific

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 PayPal Holdings Inc
* PayPal and Visa extend partnership to accelerate adoption of digital and mobile payments across Asia Pacific
* Visa Inc - Partnership expands use of PayPal to retailers that accept Visa in physical locations
* Visa Inc - PayPal and Visa will "work together to expand access to enable use of electronic payments in emerging markets in Asia Pacific region"
* Visa - To provide option for PayPal to leverage Visa direct, allowing PayPal customers to move funds to Visa accounts in real time across multiple markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm