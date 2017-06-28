版本:
2017年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Paypal appoints Ann Sarnoff to board of directors

June 28 Paypal Holdings Inc:

* Paypal appoints Ann M. Sarnoff to its board of directors

* Appointment of Sarnoff will increase Paypal's board of directors to 10 members

* Sarnoff is President, BBC Worldwide - Americas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
