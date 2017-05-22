版本:
BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes

May 22 Pbf Energy Inc

* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes

* PBF Energy Inc says its unit intends to offer $725 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* PBF Energy -intends to use net proceeds to fund previously announced cash tender offer for all of outstanding 8.25% senior secured notes due 2020, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
