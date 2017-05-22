BRIEF-PBF energy prices senior notes due 2025

U.S. drillers add oil rigs for record 23rd week in a row -Baker Hughes

June 23 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 23rd week in a row, extending a year-long drilling recovery as producers boost spending on expectations crude prices will rise in future months despite this week's decline to a 10-month low. Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to June 23, bringing the total count up to 758, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report on Friday.