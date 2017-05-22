版本:
BRIEF-PBF energy prices senior notes due 2025

May 22 PBF Energy Inc

* Pbf energy announces pricing of $725 million of 7.25% senior notes due 2025

* Pbf energy inc - pbf holding company llc priced $725 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.25% senior notes due 2025 in a private offering

* Pbf energy inc - notes will be co-issued by pbf finance corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of pbf holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
