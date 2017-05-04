BRIEF-PBF Energy Q1 loss per share $0.29

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 PBF Energy Inc:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Pbf energy reports first quarter 2017 results, declares dividend of $0.30 per share
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.20 excluding items
* PBF Energy Inc - for q2 2017, expect east coast total throughput to average 320,000 to 340,000 barrels per day
* PBF Energy Inc - qtrly revenue $4.75 billion versus. $2.80 billion last year
* Q1 revenue view $4.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pbf energy sees q2 mid-continent throughput to average 150,000-160,000 barrels/day; sees gulf coast throughput to average 175,000-185,000 barrels/day
* PBF Rnergy sees 2017 east coast throughput to average 325,000-345,000 barrels/day; sees fy mid-continent throughput to average 145,000-155,000 barrels/day
* PBF Rnergy sees fy gulf coast throughput to average 170,000-180,000 barrels/day and west coast throughput to average 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day
* PBF Energy - special items in q1 include net, non-cash, after-tax loss of $9.7 million, or $0.09 per share, lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.