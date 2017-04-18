BRIEF-PC Connection sees qtrly earnings per share from $0.27 to $0.28

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 17 Pc Connection Inc
* PC Connection, Inc announces preliminary financials for the first quarter results 2017; company to release full results on April 20th
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $670 million to $675 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 17 percent
* PC Connection Inc - gross profit for Q1 is expected to range between $85 million and $90 million
* Sees qtrly earnings per share from $0.27 to $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.