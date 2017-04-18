BRIEF-PC Connection sees qtrly earnings per share from $0.27 to $0.28

April 17 Pc Connection Inc

* PC Connection, Inc announces preliminary financials for the first quarter results 2017; company to release full results on April 20th

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $670 million to $675 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 17 percent

* PC Connection Inc - gross profit for Q1 is expected to range between $85 million and $90 million

* Sees qtrly earnings per share from $0.27 to $0.28