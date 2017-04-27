BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP EPS $0.26

April 27 Pcm Inc

* Pcm reports record first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 sales rose 5 percent to $524.4 million

* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017

* For the year, we continue to believe we will deliver net sales of $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion

* Sees for q2 adjusted eps, which excludes uk investment, in range of $0.44 to $0.49 on net sales of $580 million to $600 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps of $2.00 to $2.15

* Believe that our uk operations will be profitable and accretive in 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $520.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $604.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)