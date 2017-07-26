BRIEF-PCM Q2 sales fell 4 pct to $560.1 million

1 分钟阅读
July 26 (Reuters) - PCM Inc
* PCM reports second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 sales fell 4 percent to $560.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Sees FY earnings per share $2.00 to $2.13
* PCM Inc - for Q3, we expect adjusted EPS, which excludes UK investment, in range of $0.56 to $0.62
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: