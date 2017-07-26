BRIEF-PCM Q2 sales fell 4 pct to $560.1 million

July 26 (Reuters) - PCM Inc

* PCM reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 sales fell 4 percent to $560.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.00 to $2.13

* PCM Inc - for Q3, we expect adjusted EPS, which excludes UK investment, in range of $0.56 to $0.62

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S