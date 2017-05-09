版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-PCTEL reports $25.0 million in first quarter revenue

May 9 PCTEL Inc:

* Pctel reports $25.0 million in first quarter revenue

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $25 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐