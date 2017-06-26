版本:
BRIEF-Pctel says board approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend to $.055 per share

June 26 Pctel Inc

* Pctel board of directors approves dividend increase

* Pctel Inc says pctel board of directors has approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend to $.055 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
