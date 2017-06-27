版本:
BRIEF-PDC Energy issues response to Clean Air Act complaint

June 26 PDC Energy Inc:

* PDC Energy issues response to clean air act complaint

* PDC Energy Inc says have worked diligently to design, maintain and operate our production facilities in compliance with guidelines

* PDC Energy Inc says "very disappointed with today's filing as we have been in continuous discussions with EPA, DoJ and state of colorado for over a year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
