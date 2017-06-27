BRIEF-PDC Energy issues response to Clean Air Act complaint

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 26 PDC Energy Inc:
* PDC Energy issues response to clean air act complaint
* PDC Energy Inc says have worked diligently to design, maintain and operate our production facilities in compliance with guidelines
* PDC Energy Inc says "very disappointed with today's filing as we have been in continuous discussions with EPA, DoJ and state of colorado for over a year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game