BRIEF-PDC Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.70

May 5 PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy announces 2017 first quarter operating and financial results including production increase of 46% to 6.6 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.06

* Qtrly production of 6.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe"), a 46 percent increase year-over-year

* Qtrly daily production of approximately 73,865 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe")

* PDC Energy Inc - company anticipates 2017 production to be within top-third of its previously disclosed guidance range of 30 to 33 mmboe

* PDC Energy Inc - 2017 capital investments expected to be in top half of its $725 to $775 million range

* PDC Energy Inc - company plans to pursue 2017 divestiture of it utica shale asset