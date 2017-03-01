版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-PDL Biopharma announces $30 mln share repurchase program

March 1 PDL Biopharma Inc

* PDL Biopharma Inc - company's board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $30 million of company's common stock through March 2018

* PDL Biopharma announces $30 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐