BRIEF-PDL Biopharma Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

May 3 PDL Biopharma Inc:

* PDL Biopharma announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $45.4 million

* Pdl biopharma inc- cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $409.3 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $242.1 million at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
