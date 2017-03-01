版本:
BRIEF-Pdl Biopharma qtrly loss per share $0.06

March 2 Pdl Biopharma Inc

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $30 million of company's common stock through march 2018

* Pdl biopharma announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $66.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
