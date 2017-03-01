版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-PDL BioPharma says board authorized repurchase of up to $30 mln of stock through March 2018

March 1 Pdl Biopharma Inc

* Pdl biopharma inc- company's board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $30 million of company's common stock through march 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
