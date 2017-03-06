版本:
BRIEF-Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors

March 6 Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors

* Peabody Energy Corp - co's amended plan of reorganization, is expected to be filed later today with U.S. bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri

* Peabody Energy Corp - term of new board members would begin upon company's emergence from Chapter 11.

* Peabody Energy Corp - composition of new board would include president and chief executive officer Glenn Kellow

* Peabody Energy - composition of board would include a director chosen by Peabody, selections by two large creditor groups, five directors chosen through a search process

* Peabody Energy Corp - hearing to consider confirmation of plan by U.S. bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri is scheduled to commence on March 16, 2017.

* Peabody Energy Corp - current board of directors is expected to remain in place until new board assumes its responsibilities upon emergence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
