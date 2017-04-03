BRIEF-Peabody Energy provides an update on effects of cyclone Debbie in Australia

April 3 Peabody Energy Corp:
* Peabody Energy provided an update on effects of Cyclone
Debbie in Australia
* Peabody Energy Corp - while Peabody's mines have
recommenced operations, outages of rail system are preventing
coal shipments from mine to port
* Peabody Energy-rail services provider Aurizon announced
initial assessments indicate recovery of Goonyella system is
expected to take about five weeks
