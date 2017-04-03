BRIEF-Peabody Energy provides an update on effects of cyclone Debbie in Australia

April 3 Peabody Energy Corp:

* Peabody Energy provided an update on effects of Cyclone Debbie in Australia

* Peabody Energy Corp - while Peabody's mines have recommenced operations, outages of rail system are preventing coal shipments from mine to port

* Peabody Energy- still too early to assess impacts on volume and results, as well as any effects on Q2 price negotiations with metallurgical coal customers

* Peabody Energy-rail services provider Aurizon announced initial assessments indicate recovery of Goonyella system is expected to take about five weeks

* Peabody Energy - provided update on effects of Cyclone Debbie in Australia on logistics chain related to co's metallurgical coal mines in Queensland