BRIEF-Peabody Energy Q4 diluted EPS net loss $11.13

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly diluted EPS net loss attributable to common stockholders $11.13
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues $1.44 billion versus $1.31 billion
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly tons sold 51.7 million versus 57.9 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mPe1Eg) Further company coverage:
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing