2017年 3月 10日

BRIEF-Peabody Energy Q4 diluted EPS net loss $11.13

March 10 Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly diluted EPS net loss attributable to common stockholders $11.13

* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues $1.44 billion versus $1.31 billion

* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly tons sold 51.7 million versus 57.9 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mPe1Eg) Further company coverage:
