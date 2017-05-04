BRIEF-Peabody qtrly revenues increased 29 pct to $1.33 bln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion
* Peabody Energy - revised full-year financial targets to reflect higher metallurgical coal volumes "even in aftermath of cyclone debbie in Australia"
* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to common stockholders $ 6.57
* Peabody-Expects to use about $275 million - $325 million in cash through the year for chapter 11 exit costs and settlements related to plan of reorganization
* Peabody Energy Corp- liquidity at quarter end totaled $1.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents
* Peabody Energy Corp - within u.s. Policy arena, peabody remains "very encouraged" by priorities and actions from federal administration - sec filing
* Peabody says industry fundamentals "improved" in first quarter of 2017 relative to the prior year both in the united states and asia-pacific regions
* Peabody Energy Corp - "seaborne metallurgical coal demand remained strong in q1"
* Peabody Energy - for fy 2017, projects u.s. Coal consumption from electricity generation to increase about 30 to 40 million tons compared to 2016 levels
* Peabody - metallurgical coal imports in China rose 6 million tons in quarter, due to improved economic growth, 5 percent increase in chinese steel consumption
* Peabody - sees fy total tons sold 180 - 196 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Peabody - peabody’s australian thermal coal logistics chain was unaffected by cyclone debbie
* Peabody - recently received approval for wilpinjong extension project from planning assessment commission in new South Wales, Australia Source text - bit.ly/2qIwCAh Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.