2017年 3月 10日

BRIEF-Peabody says debtors filed notice regarding bids for ‍sale of debtors' interest in dominion terminal associates​

March 10 Peabody Energy Corp

* On march 7, debtors filed with bankruptcy court a notice regarding bids for ‍sale of debtors' interest in Dominion Terminal Associates​

* Successful bid provides for a purchase price of $20.45 million, and next highest bid provides for a purchase price of $20 million

* 'Stalking horse' bid for debtors' interest in Dominion Terminal Associates previously approved by bankruptcy court was $10 million Source text (bit.ly/2mazELN) Further company coverage:
