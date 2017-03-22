版本:
BRIEF-Peabody to arrange for about $1.3 bln in surety bonds

March 22 Peabody Energy Corp:

* Peabody-On March 6, notified bankruptcy court it decided to secure all coal mine reclamation obligations by arranging for about $1.3 billion in surety bonds Source text: (bit.ly/2ncRiRG) Further company coverage:
