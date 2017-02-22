BRIEF-Peabody Twentymile Mining issued imminent danger order under section 107(a) of Federal Mine Safety And Health Act

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Peabody Energy Corp:
* Peabody Energy-on Feb 19, Peabody Twentymile Mining was issued imminent danger order under section 107(a) of Federal Mine Safety And Health Act of 1977
* Peabody Energy Corp - mine involved in the order was Twentymile mine located in Routt County, Colorado - SEC filing
* Peabody-Inspector from mine safety and health administration alleged that miner failed to de-energize coal feeder before removing metal from moving conveyor
* Peabody Energy Corp - miner was removed from area and order was terminated without injury to any employees or damage to any equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.