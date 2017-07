July 13 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* PEACH PROPERTY GROUP EXPANDS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO IN NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA

* ACQUISITION OF 85 FULLY-LET RESIDENTIAL UNITS IN MÜLHEIM AN DER RUHR AS A COMPLEMENT TO PORTFOLIO IN NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA

* ANNUAL TARGET RENTAL INCOME OF ENTIRE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO INCREASES TO CHF 22.4 MILLION

* IT HAS BEEN AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE