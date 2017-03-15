BRIEF-Peach Property Group acquires 1,114 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 15 Peach Property Group AG
* Acquires 1,114 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia - consolidated target rent increases by 35 percent to 22 million Swiss francs ($21.80 million) p.a.
* Target rental income of 5.7 million Swiss francs p.a.
* Purchase agreement for a residential portfolio with approx. 73,000 m^2 of residential space in Oberhausen and Duisburg certified, rentable residential space increases to more than 283,500 m^2
* Properties are being sold by a major German real estate company; it has been agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
