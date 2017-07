July 12 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG

* ‍German Sparkasse and Volksbank Institutes Finance Ongoing Expansion Through a Syndicated Loan of Up to Eur 60 Million​

* ‍in First Stage Around Eur 30 Million Will Be Provided With an Increase Option​

* ‍INTEREST RATE FOR FINANCING 3.25% PLUS 5-Y-MIDSWAP WITH A 5-YEAR TERM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)