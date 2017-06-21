BRIEF-Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects

June 21 Peak Resorts Inc-
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and
provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $125 million
* Expects to report ebitda of approximately $26-$27 million
for FY 2017 despite poor seasonal weather conditions
* Company anticipates having over $30 million in operating
cash on balance sheet at year-end
* Peak Resorts - intends to apply for construction permits
at co's hunter mountain resort in hunter, new york, expansion
expected to cost about $9 million
* Peak Resorts Inc - hunter mountain expansion has
potential to generate $1.5 million to $2 million in incremental
ebitda per year
* Fy2017 revenue view $127.3 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Peak Resorts- hidden valley zip tour expansion expected
to cost about $2.5 million, potential to generate $0.5 million -
$1 million in incremental ebitda per year
