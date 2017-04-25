版本:
BRIEF-Peapack-Gladstone Financial reports Q1 EPS $0.46

April 25 Peapack-gladstone Financial Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Net interest income was $25.59 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $24.58 million for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
