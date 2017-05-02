BRIEF-Peat Resources Ltd announces interim financial statements

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 1 Peat Resources Ltd
* Peat announces interim financial statements, an update to potential technology initiatives, and changes to the board
* Peat Resources - continuing investigation of options and potential opportunities while maintaining peat fuel processing equipment and facility as funds allow
* Announce resignations of John Allen and Scott Allen from board Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.