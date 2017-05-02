版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 09:23 BJT

BRIEF-Peat Resources Ltd announces interim financial statements

May 1 Peat Resources Ltd

* Peat announces interim financial statements, an update to potential technology initiatives, and changes to the board

* Peat Resources - continuing investigation of options and potential opportunities while maintaining peat fuel processing equipment and facility as funds allow

* Announce resignations of John Allen and Scott Allen from board Further company coverage:
