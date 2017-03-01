版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust files for potential mixed shelf size undisclosed

March 1 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lqsXE0) Further company coverage:
