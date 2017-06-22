BRIEF-Pedevco terminates pending merger with GOM Holdings, enters into LoI with investor group

June 22 Pedevco Corp
* Pedevco Corp - recently entered into a new non-binding
letter of intent with a Hong Kong-based investor group
* Pedevco Corp - the investor group has expressed an
interest in funding development of co’s oil and gas assets and
restructuring the co’s debt
* Pedevco Corp says on June 22, Co terminated its pending
merger with GOM Holdings LLC - SEC filing
* Pedevco Corp - has no further obligations or termination
liabilities due or owing to GOM under GOM merger agreement as a
result of termination
* Pedevco Corp - transactions contemplated in letter of
intent, if consummated, may result in significant dilution to
existing shareholders
* Pedevco Corp - Co and the investor group signed a
non-binding term sheet which includes a binding 90-day no-shop
period expiring in late August 2017
* Pedevco Corp - Terminated its pending merger with GOM
holdings as Pedevco sees a more certain and favorable
transaction with new investor group
