版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Pediapharm arranges private placement of units for $5,000,000

May 15 Pediapharm Inc

* Pediapharm arranges private placement of units for $5,000,000

* Pediapharm Inc - agreed to a non-brokered private placement of 14.7 million units of company at a price of $0.34 per unit

* Pediapharm Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to secure new business opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐