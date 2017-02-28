版本:
BRIEF-Pediapharm posts Q3 revenue $1.77 mln, up 73 pct

Feb 28 Pediapharm Inc

* Pediapharm announces third quarter financial results - 73 pct increase in revenue

* Pediapharm Inc - NYDA is expected to reach $4.2 million - $4.4 million in fiscal 2017

* Qtrly total revenue reached $1.77 million representing an increase of 73 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
