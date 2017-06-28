BRIEF-Pediapharm reports Q4 net loss of $1.4 mln

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Pediapharm Inc
* Pediapharm announces annual audited financial results, enters first full year with 3 additional products
* Q4 revenue rose 155 percent to c$1.659 million
* Qtrly net loss was $1.4 million versus a net profit of $1.54 million
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada