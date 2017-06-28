版本:
BRIEF-Pediapharm reports Q4 net loss of $1.4 mln

June 28 Pediapharm Inc

* Pediapharm announces annual audited financial results, enters first full year with 3 additional products

* Q4 revenue rose 155 percent to c$1.659 million

* Qtrly net loss was $1.4 million versus a net profit of $1.54 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
