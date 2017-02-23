版本:
BRIEF-Pegasystems reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.43

Feb 23 Pegasystems Inc-

* Pegasystems announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.00

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $860 million

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 revenue $860 million

* Q4 revenue view $231.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $873.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
