BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp announces dividend increase, $325 mln pipeline expansion and provides updated 2018 outlook

April 3 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces dividend increase, $325 million pipeline expansion and provides updated 2018 outlook

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Board of directors approved a 6.25 percent increase in its monthly common share dividend rate

* Expects 2018 adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Is revising its estimated capital cost savings and scope optimizations to approximately $275 million

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Expects to deliver on its projection of nearly doubling 2015 adjusted EBITDA by 2018

* Pembina Pipeline - Announced $325 million expansion of pipeline infrastructure between Lator, Alberta and Namao, Alberta, related to phase III expansion project