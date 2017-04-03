BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp announces dividend increase, $325 mln pipeline expansion and provides updated 2018 outlook

April 3 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces dividend increase,
$325 million pipeline expansion and provides updated 2018
outlook
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Board of directors approved a 6.25
percent increase in its monthly common share dividend rate
* Expects 2018 adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.8 billion to
$1.9 billion
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Is revising its estimated capital
cost savings and scope optimizations to approximately $275
million
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Expects to deliver on its
projection of nearly doubling 2015 adjusted EBITDA by 2018
* Pembina Pipeline - Announced $325 million expansion of
pipeline infrastructure between Lator, Alberta and Namao,
Alberta, related to phase III expansion project
